Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $29.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.15.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $13,610,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chewy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chewy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE CHWY opened at $27.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
