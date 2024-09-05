Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,396,000 after buying an additional 62,174 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $125.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.75. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $134.44.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

