Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

CHH has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

NYSE CHH opened at $125.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.75. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

