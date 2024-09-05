CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,963 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of Methanex worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 52,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,075,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.39. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Methanex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

