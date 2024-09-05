CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 680 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,073 shares of company stock worth $273,720. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $256.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $313.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.02 and a 200-day moving average of $271.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.