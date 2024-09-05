CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,511 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average of $94.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.