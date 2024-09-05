CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.54.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

TRGP opened at $147.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $152.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

