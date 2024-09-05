CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $138.15 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,230 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

