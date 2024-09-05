CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.75 Million Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $6,992,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $6,910,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

EGO stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

