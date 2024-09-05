CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $1,675,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vistra by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vistra by 633.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VST opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.