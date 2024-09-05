CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 196.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365,089 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.26% of New Gold worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,949,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 322,638 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in New Gold by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,477,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 615,669 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in New Gold by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 81,267 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Price Performance

NGD opened at $2.37 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGD. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. CIBC raised their price objective on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.49.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

