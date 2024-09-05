CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.11 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after buying an additional 1,272,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $278,704,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,381,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,320,000 after purchasing an additional 233,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,350,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,893,000 after purchasing an additional 87,916 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIG

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.