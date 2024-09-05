CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.17 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $377,631,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $90,216,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after buying an additional 153,077 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,213,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $141.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.92. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

