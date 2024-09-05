CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $206,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $202,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $270,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.5% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $850.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $853.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $764.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

