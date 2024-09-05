CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.41 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

WEC stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.99.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Get Our Latest Report on WEC

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.