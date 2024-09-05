CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

