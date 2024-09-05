CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.51. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $147.61. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

