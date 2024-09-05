CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 61,082 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,082 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

