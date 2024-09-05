CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 36,859 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GEV. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $199.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.00. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $204.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

