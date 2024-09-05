CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 43,055 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 34.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,099,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 33.3% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,444,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,144,000 after buying an additional 360,917 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,180,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,372,000 after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,065,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,135,000 after buying an additional 394,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.
Ryanair Price Performance
Ryanair stock opened at $109.76 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $87.18 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.
Ryanair Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.
Ryanair Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
