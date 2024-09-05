CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 43,055 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 34.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,099,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 33.3% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,444,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,144,000 after buying an additional 360,917 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,180,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,372,000 after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,065,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,135,000 after buying an additional 394,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Price Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $109.76 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $87.18 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.