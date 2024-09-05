CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,374 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

EXR opened at $175.74 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $179.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,054. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.