CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,190 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $94.35 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

