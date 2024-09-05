CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 36,852 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,852 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Sanofi’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

