CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 381 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 344,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,478,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Up 1.0 %

IT opened at $486.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,998 shares of company stock worth $13,834,898. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

