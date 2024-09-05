CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 460 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,392,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 601,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,672,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.6 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $158.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,457 shares of company stock worth $4,452,898. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

