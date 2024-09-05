CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 781 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 65,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 693.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Loews by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,379,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of L opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.71%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 6,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

