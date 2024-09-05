CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 838 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 581.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,418.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $255.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.63. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

