CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 893 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $272.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.24 and a 200 day moving average of $264.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.