CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $126.67 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

