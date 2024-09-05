Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $31.00 at Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth $238,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 5.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Cinemark by 491.0% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 99,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 82,493 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cinemark by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth $2,253,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

