Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,115,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,184 shares in the company, valued at $14,659,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

