Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.05 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.