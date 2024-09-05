Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.35. 445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.1601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.29%.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

