Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,716 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,181,000 after acquiring an additional 95,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 446,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.96. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

