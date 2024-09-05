Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.11 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

ISTB stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

