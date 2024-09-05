Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

ABNB opened at $115.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.23 and its 200-day moving average is $147.51. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,907 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

