Comparing HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for X Financial and HIVE Digital Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 105.36%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than X Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

X Financial has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares X Financial and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 25.38% 20.63% 10.74% HIVE Digital Technologies -25.74% -20.88% -16.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares X Financial and HIVE Digital Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $2.23 billion 0.10 $167.16 million $3.54 1.31 HIVE Digital Technologies $123.14 million 2.68 -$51.21 million ($0.59) -4.75

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

X Financial beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as funds, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. In addition, it engages in the technology development, service, and sale of products; and provision of guarantee and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

