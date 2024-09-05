Comparing LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) & Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and LSL Property Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $654.59 million 6.91 -$17.23 million ($0.03) -670.00 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

LSL Property Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Independence Realty Trust and LSL Property Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 1 0 5 0 2.67 LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential downside of 9.62%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust -1.32% -0.24% -0.14% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats LSL Property Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors. The Estate Agency Franchising segment offers brand marketing, and commercial and information technology support services under brands, including Your Move and Reeds Rains, as well as various local brands; repossession services; and conveyancing panel management and support services to its franchisees and their customers. It also offers business and domestic software development; and conveyancing packaging services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

