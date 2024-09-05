Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $4.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COMP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Compass alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COMP

Insiders Place Their Bets

Compass Stock Performance

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,836.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 55,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $329,175.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,824.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,062,178 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,875 in the last 90 days. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COMP opened at $5.12 on Monday. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass

(Get Free Report

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.