Compass Point Begins Coverage on Visa (NYSE:V)

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $319.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.54.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $280.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $512.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.94 and a 200 day moving average of $273.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.