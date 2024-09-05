Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in CBRE Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average is $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $118.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

