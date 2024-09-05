Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 177 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Moderna by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Moderna by 21.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,311,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,168 shares of company stock worth $44,094,621 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.79.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.97.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

