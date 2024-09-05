Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 157,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $117.65 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $119.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

