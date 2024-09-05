Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 719,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

