Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Stephen Redmond Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Redmond bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.97) per share, for a total transaction of £79,500 ($104,536.49).

Conduit Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRE opened at GBX 538 ($7.07) on Thursday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 428.32 ($5.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 549.74 ($7.23). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 513.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 509.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £844.55 million, a P/E ratio of 538.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.88) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Conduit from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

