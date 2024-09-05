Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Shares Up 359%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 359% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 6,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

