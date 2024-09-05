Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 118.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

XOM opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

