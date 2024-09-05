Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $298.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $303.00 to $298.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.26.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.65. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 125,730 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

