Contrasting Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Axonics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.76, suggesting that its share price is 276% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -0.42% -0.27% -0.24% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,095.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axonics and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Axonics and Sigyn Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $408.81 million 8.62 -$6.09 million ($0.32) -215.94 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.15 million N/A N/A

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Axonics and Sigyn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 8 2 0 2.20 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axonics currently has a consensus target price of $69.57, suggesting a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Axonics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axonics is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Summary

Axonics beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

