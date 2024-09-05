Contrasting Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics $2.04 million 65.83 -$136.67 million ($2.21) -0.72 Scholar Rock $33.19 million 21.10 -$165.79 million ($2.09) -4.20

Century Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics -6,434.23% -60.60% -31.98% Scholar Rock N/A -114.96% -77.22%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Century Therapeutics and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Scholar Rock 0 0 6 1 3.14

Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 701.89%. Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $26.43, suggesting a potential upside of 201.01%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Century Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Century Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. The company is also involved in the development of CNTY-102, a bi-specific CD19 + CD22 CAR-iT product candidate for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 CAR-iT targeted product candidate for Nectin-4 positive solid tumors. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to develop and commercialize up to four iNK or iT programs, including CNTY-104, a multi-specific collaboration program targeting acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a multi-specific collaboration program for multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates to deliver novel therapies to treat a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and iron-restricted anemia. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

